Head-To-Head Comparison: SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) vs. Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A Fobi AI -930.19% -167.88% -146.40%

This table compares SSP Group and Fobi AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $1.14 billion 1.10 -$488.89 million N/A N/A Fobi AI $120,000.00 779.64 -$8.66 million N/A N/A

Fobi AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SSP Group and Fobi AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 1 3 9 0 2.62 Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SSP Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SSP Group beats Fobi AI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc., operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement. The company serves telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

