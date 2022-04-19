Head-To-Head Contrast: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) versus IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Delcath Systems and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -721.72% -174.36% -82.22% IceCure Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 13.95 -$25.65 million ($3.63) -1.73 IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A

IceCure Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 260.93%. IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 245.89%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Delcath Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IceCure Medical (Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd research, develops, and markets minimally invasive cryoablation systems for women's health and oncology markets. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for breast tumors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

