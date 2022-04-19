Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,557. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

