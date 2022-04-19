HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.