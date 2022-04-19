HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

