Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will post $275.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.94 million to $276.24 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $193.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.67 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.64 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $38.99. 76,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $763.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

