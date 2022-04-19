Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of HFRO opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.