Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

HFRO opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

