HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

HRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

HRT stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93. HireRight has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

