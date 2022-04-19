HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 20.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $342,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMST opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

HMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

