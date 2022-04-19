HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in HomeStreet by 1,093.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,645 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMST opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $907.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

