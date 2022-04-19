HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 832,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 7,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,713. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $930.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HomeStreet by 20.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in HomeStreet by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

