Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.23) and last traded at GBX 944 ($12.28). 13,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 44,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 958 ($12.46).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 901.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

