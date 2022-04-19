Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.90

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.90 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 69820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

