Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HST stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. 5,679,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,598. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

