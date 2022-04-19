Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 890,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.