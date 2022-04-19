HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,661 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in HP were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.