Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,769. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $27.04.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.