Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.05 Average PT from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.05 ($12.95).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBE shares. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.04) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.31) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($7.85).

