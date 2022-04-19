IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stake Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in IBEX were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IBEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IBEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $294.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

