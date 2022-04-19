iFabric (TSE:IFA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.
The firm has a market cap of C$88.87 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.51.
About iFabric (TSE:IFA)
See Also
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.