Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Illumina reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.
Shares of ILMN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.85. The company had a trading volume of 564,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,737. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.92.
In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
