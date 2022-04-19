iMe Lab (LIME) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $961,705.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

