Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 1.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $833,860.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.28.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development, approval, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

