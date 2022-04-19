IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTO stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTO. B. Riley boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

