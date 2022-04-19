IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.17. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

