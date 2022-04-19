IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

LH opened at $267.12 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.97.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

