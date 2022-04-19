IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 73.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,915 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.