Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 70,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 90,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)
