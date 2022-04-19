Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits Market Capitalization of $811,261.63 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $811,261.63 and $275,433.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00034483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00105274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

