Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,622,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,244,008.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.75. 253,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,766. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

