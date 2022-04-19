Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 4,233 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE XYL traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.36. 34,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,245. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

