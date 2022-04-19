Insured Finance Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $409,400.94 and $2,213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.40 or 0.07457133 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,694.82 or 0.99942786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041631 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,546,584 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.