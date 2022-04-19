Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 405,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,560,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

