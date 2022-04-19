Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 256,620 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,307,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 114,609 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000.

Shares of PID stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. 110,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,175. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

