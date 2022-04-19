Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (IVPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 16th

Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:IVPG opened at GBX 236.60 ($3.08) on Tuesday. Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 252 ($3.28). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.27.
