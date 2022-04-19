Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

