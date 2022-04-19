Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2022 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $150.00.

4/11/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00.

3/25/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $250.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $290.00 to $235.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $550.00 to $200.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $185.00.

2/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $165.00.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $9.32 on Tuesday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.52. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

