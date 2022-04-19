Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

