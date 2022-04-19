Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.