Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Update

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Shares of Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

Isabella Bank ( OTCMKTS:ISBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.