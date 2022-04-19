Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Update

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.
Isabella Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
