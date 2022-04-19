iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stake Lessened by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.