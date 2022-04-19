iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBTG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

