iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.72. The company had a trading volume of 165,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $130.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

