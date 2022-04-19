ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 133.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 122.83 ($1.60).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut ITV to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 64 ($0.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut ITV to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($48,790.01). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,350.86). Insiders bought 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023 over the last quarter.

ITV traded down GBX 2.39 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 74.63 ($0.97). 19,157,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,607,188. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

