IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 6%

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. 45,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,488,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several research firms recently commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,631 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after buying an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.