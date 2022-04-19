J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.37.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

