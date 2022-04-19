James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.32% of James River Group worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in James River Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,020,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,399,000 after buying an additional 239,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 157,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in James River Group by 29,916.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 95,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $901.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

