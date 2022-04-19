Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.49

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.89. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 273 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.