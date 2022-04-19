Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of JANX opened at $13.49 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

