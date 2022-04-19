Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $854.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830.50 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $607.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 496,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

